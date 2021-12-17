Diogo Jota: “What A Strike!”

Diogo Jota got on the scoresheet again in Liverpool’s 3-1 win over Newcastle United, a game that saw the visitors take the lead within the first 10 minutes, but then concede three goals at various points across the remaining period.

In his post-match interview he spoke about the team’s fighting mentality, Mohamed Salah’s brilliance, and Trent Alexander-Arnold’s wonder goal.

On Liverpool’s eighth consecutive victory:

“Today even more because we were 1-0 down, so I think the mentality of the team was great. And this is what we need for the future. “[It was] very, very tough. They are fighting for their lives and we knew that. Unfortunately for us, they scored with the first shot, that was a really bad moment for us. “But I’m happy we could bounce back straight away. We scored three and we could have scored more, but the most important thing is the three points.”

On Mohamed Salah’s scoring record:

“It’s unbelievable, he’s getting at least one goal a game or an assist. “It will be important for us and I hope he can continue like that because it would be really good for us.”

On Trent Alexander-Arnold’s goal: