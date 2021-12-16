Klopp Talk: “I’m Happy with the Squad”

Speaking at the pre-game presser for the game against Newcastle United, Liverpool FC manager Jürgen Klopp was quizzed on the prospect of losing Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Naby Keith, for the African Cup of Nations in January. The Reds boss is facing the prospect of being without at least two members of that trio for a month from the start of January. However, that doesn’t mean he is likely to dip into the transfer market.

“I am happy with the squad and we still have options.”

“We knew three would be qualified and be there and we knew that at least two of them will go pretty far in the tournament.”

“Can you be prepared for something like that, properly, perfectly? Like a one-for-one replacement for Sadio, a replacement for Mo, one replacement for Naby? That’s tricky in each situation.”

“The thing is there are so many games coming up when we are still together - that is the most intense period now - but then we have a lot of games when Mo and Naby and Sadio are not here.”

“That means we have to find line-ups for these games, even when we have cup competitions we have to find line-ups for these games as well, and that is the situation, so you can never be perfectly prepared for this.”

“We are quite confident we will find solutions.”