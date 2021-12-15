Jürgen Klopp Says Getting Vaccinated About “Loyalty, Solidarity, Togetherness”

The hope had been for something like a return to normalcy for the 2021-22 football season, and for a time it appeared that might even be possible. With the rise of the Omicron variant, though, Covid-19 is again making its presence felt in the football world.

Clubs in England and Europe are suffering outbreaks, games are being postponed, and there is talk of attendance again being limited. With that as the background, Jürgen Klopp was asked to explain the current situation at the club ahead of Thursday’s match.

“We get tested every day when we arrive at the training ground and then we go back to our cars and wait,” the Liverpool manager explained. “When it’s negative we enter the training ground. Yesterday we were all negative. We hope it will be the same today.”

Daily rapid testing of anyone who will come into close contact at the club should prevent, or at least limit, any potential spread if one of the players or staff contract the virus. Klopp also talked about the vaccination status of his players and training ground staff.

Previously, Klopp had said the squad and those who came into contact with them at the club were “99%” vaccinated. Today, he said that everyone is—and further that those who are eligible for it have at this stage all already received their booster shots.

“We are all boosted who are eligible,” he added. “Any who aren’t yet will be once they are. Vaccination is a question of loyalty, solidarity, togetherness. Everyone at the training ground is at least double vaccinated and will get a booster as soon as possible.”