Diogo Jota Wins Fans’ Player of the Month Award

Portuguese forward Diogo Jota has been voted the PFA Fans’ Player of the Month award for November 2021. The 25-year old started his Liverpool career last year netting an impressive run of goals before injury struck and placed him on the sidelines.

This season he has resumed his scoring run, with 9 goals across all competitions and two assists in 15 appearances for Liverpool.

In November, he scored a goal against Arsenal, and then bagged a brace against Southampton. Also competing for the award were Reece James, Teemu Pukki, Aaron Ramsdale, Bernardo Silva and Joao Cancelo.

In the Premier League so far, he is the third highest goal scorer with eight to his name, and one assist, preceded only by Leicester City’s Jamie Vardy and Liverpool’s own Mohamed Salah.

Jota also bagged a goal in Liverpool’s 4-1 demolition of Everton in the Merseyside Derby in December, but of course that does not count towards the monthly award given for November.

After Jota’s brace against Southampton, he received praise from manager Jurgen Klopp.

“Diogo is an exceptional player, exceptional boy. A perfect signing because he has everything that a Liverpool player in this squad needs”, said Klopp.

“He has technical skills, he has physical skills and he is very smart and can learn all the tactical stuff pretty quick. On top of that, he can play all three positions up front, and in a 4-2-3-1 as a number 10.”