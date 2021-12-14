Curtis Jones Returns to Liverpool Training

Following a string of injuries to a midfield that had lost one of its ever-present members from the past five years, Liverpool fans could be forgiven for fearing a repeat of last year’s injury crisis, when a backline that had been deemed light ahead of the season was decimated by season-ending injuries, causing the Reds to scramble for solutions.

Harvey Elliott, Thiago, Naby Keïta, James Milner, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and Curtis Jones have all missed time with a variety of injuries this season, but one by one, with the exception of Elliott — who was back on the pitch doing cuts and kicking a ball yesterday, but still has some way to go until he’s eligible to play — they have all come back without the team suffering disastrous results in their absence, with Jones the latest returnee.

The 20-year old suffered a scratch to the eye back in early November and has missed a total of nine games as he’s waited for it to heal, but was back on the training pitch tonight and — having stayed fit through his absence — is expected to be available for selection against Newcastle on Thursday.

As Liverpool reach the midpoint of their intense 43-day run of 13 matches, the availability of as much midfield talent as possible will be of critical importance to Jürgen Klopp, and could be a decisive factor when all the points are tallied up at the end of the season.