Real Madrid Reportedly Want Liverpool Sporting Director Michael Edwards

When it comes to Liverpool’s resurgence in recent years, the headlines have always gone to manager Jürgen Klopp. Behind the scenes, though, sporting director Michael Edwards has been an invaluable part of the club’s rising fortunes.

He’s set to depart at the end of the season, with assistant Julian Ward set to take over. As for where he ends up next, information so far has been scarce—but today that may have changed with news Real Madrid are seeking to bring him to Spain.

According to club-connected journalist Melissa Reddy, Madrid have approached Edwards, with president Florentino Perez convinced he can help take Los Blancos back to the pinnacle of European football after a few comparatively down seasons.

Before Edwards’ departure was confirmed in November there had been reports of Madrid interest, but at the time the suggestion was that there had been no approach—and that Edwards himself wouldn’t be especially interested if there was.

Similarly, Edwards was also linked with Newcastle United and RB Leipzig only for those rumours to be scuppered just as the links to Madrid had been. At the time, the assumption was that a brief spell away from the game was likeliest.

Now, while it appears Madrid’s interest at the very least is genuine, it’s hard to say much beyond that—though given Edwards’ time at Liverpool, it’s certain that whenever he does want a new challenge it won’t be hard to find a taker.