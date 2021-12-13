Jürgen Klopp on Facing Inter Milan and Returning to the San Siro

First, Liverpool drew RB Salzburg in the Champions League Round of 16. Then, they had to do the whole thing over again and at the second time of asking, Liverpool drew Serie A leaders Inter Milan.

On paper, it seems a slightly more difficult draw, but one that will still see Jürgen Klopp’s Reds significant favourites. It’s also an opponent they haven’t faced in more than a decade—and for Klopp, a chance to visit the San Siro for the second time this season.

“I had to wait 54 years to play at the San Siro for the first time and now it’ll be twice in three months, so that’s good news,” Klopp joked following the re-taken Champions League draw.

“Of course it is a tough draw, definitely,” he continued. “They are the league leaders in Italy, a good team in a good moment. We will see how things go until we meet in February. It’s a proper Champions League tie, so all good and I am absolutely looking forward to it.”

Liverpool’s last visit to the San Siro was just last week when they took on AC Milan there in their final group stage game. Their last trip to Italy to face Inter was in March of 2008 in another Round of 16 tie. They won the game 1-0 and the tie 3-0 on aggregate.

Prior to that, they faced Inter in 1965’s European Cup semi-final, losing 4-3 on aggregate across the two legs. They faced Salzburg, the side they drew the first time around, in the group stage in 2019-20, winning both games.

“I saw it live and I thought, ‘You cannot let it stand like this, there’s no chance,’” Klopp added of the decision to re-draw the Round of 16. “Definitely, they had to do it again.”