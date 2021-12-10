Trent Alexander-Arnold Voted Liverpool’s Player of the Month for November

23-year old Scouser and prolific right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has won Liverpool’s Standard Chartered Men’s Player of the Month for November. Last month saw him provide six assists and score one goal, playing in four out of five games.

He is currently second in the Premier League for assists, with seven to his name (tied with Paul Pogba), preceded only by Mohamed Salah who has provided nine. Across all competitions he has registered 10 assists and one goal.

“I felt like it was a good month for me and the team – put up good numbers and I was happy the fans voted for me”, he told liverpoolfc.com.

“It’s an honour every time, especially when you’ve got someone like Mo, and the other players, in fine form. It takes a lot to wrestle the award off him!

“There were good games across the board from me, to be honest. The Atletico game at home was a good one but I’d probably say Arsenal at home [was the best], for me – 4-0, clean sheet, two assists, it was the perfect game, to be honest.”

His position on the right has aided Liverpool’s scoring efforts this season, and he explained how the team chemistry has been just right.

“It’s just about playing where I feel is right. The manager has told us to kind of just let it flow and play the game how we feel it needs to be played.

“The triangle at the minute with me, Hendo and Mo has been really good, we’ve been able to contribute to a lot of goals so far and hopefully we’ll be able to carry it on.

“It’s about being unpredictable and giving the opposition as many problems as we can. So far we have done that and it’s just about carrying that on.”