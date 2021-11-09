Aston Villa to Make “Formal Approach” for Steven Gerrard

Following news on Monday that set out former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard as one of the favourites to take on the manager job at relegation-threatened Aston Villa, it appears that the Rangers boss may in fact be close to leaving the Scottish club mid-season to take on the challenge.

According to the local Birmingham Mail, Gerrard is Villa’s man, with managing director Christian Purslow key to convincing him of taking on the project and even some as yet unconfirmed reports claiming Villa and Rangers are currently negotiating compensation for the manager.

If he does make the switch, Gerrard would be expected to bring a few names familiar to Liverpool fans with him, including former academy coach Michael Beale and ex-Red Gary McAllister, who in addition to his time at Liverpool as a player once served as an assistant to Gerard Houllier at Villa.

Currently, Villa sit 16th in the Premier League, level on points with 17th-place Watford and just two clear of the relegation places. Following the sale of Jack Grealish over the summer and a reinvestment of the funds in multiple signings, many had predicted a top-half finish for the Villains.

Gerrard would be leaving a Rangers side he managed to a Scottish Premiership title last season. They currently sit in first, four points ahead of historic rivals Celtic, while in Europe they’re tied for second in their group with Sparta Prague as they look to advance to the knockout rounds.