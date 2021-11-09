Newcastle United Reportedly Want Michael Edwards as Director of Football

On the 7th of October, Newcastle United were officially sold to Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund run by crown prince, deputy prime minister, and minister of defence for Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman.

The sale made the storied club the third in major European football to functionally to be owned by a state, though the Premier League accepted assurances that the fund—which includes assets seized from private citizens and is highly secretive about its investments and goals—operates as an independent entity.

Two weeks later, on the 20th of October, the club sacked lame duck manager Steve Bruce and, as of Monday, replaced him with Eddie Howe.

The next goal on the football front for the club as they look to ensure Premier League survival and establish themselves as a successful sportswashing project following in the footsteps of Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain is to line up a director of football to lead the project.

And according to The Northern Echo, the name at the top of the list just might be current Liverpool director of football Michael Edwards, who will depart the club next summer after nearly a decade with the Reds.

Edwards is said to be the man Howe, who has agreed a two-and-a-half year deal, most wants to work with, with the two having kept in touch since their days at Portsmouth in the aughts when Howe was a player and Edwards a performance analyst.

He is said to at least be considered one of the leading candidates for the position of director of football by those above Howe who will actually make the hire—though the local outlet don’t go as far as to say whether it is Edwards or somebody else who is seen as the outright favourite.

Following the revelation Edwards would depart Liverpool next summer, he was briefly linked with Real Madrid and RB Leipzig only for those rumours to be scuppered. There has been some suggestion Edwards intends to take a brief hiatus before taking on a new challenge.