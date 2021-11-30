Rafa Benitz Calls for Fan Support After Poor Results as Liverpool Looms

Everton kicked off the 2021-22 season with a rich run of form under new manager Rafa Benitez, taking 13 of a possible 18 points from their opening six matches. In the next seven league games, though, they earned just two points.

Those slumping results have Benitez, who in case you hadn’t been paying attention also happens to be a former Liverpool manager, on increasingly shaky ground and with rumours starting to swirl that a loss on Wednesday could make it his last game.

“We started the season doing really well so everyone was happy,” Benitez said when asked about the situation. “Now we don’t have good results so you can question everything but I think the club is trying to do their best.

“We have to be sure we continue supporting, we continue to be behind the team, that we continue pushing. We will be better and we want to be better. The club is trying to do their best in every single department and I think you can see that.”

After flirting with the top four in the opening months of the season, Everton are down to 14th and just six points clear of Burnley and the relegation places. A win on Wednesday, then, would certainly improve the mood around the club.

“I think the fans are intelligent and they know we need them,” Benitez added. “The fans are crucial, they are the main thing for us. If they are behind the team the team will react. I think they realise how important they are for the players.”