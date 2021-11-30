Jürgen Klopp Believes Injured Liverpool Players are Nearing Return

With the weather growing colder and the new year drawing near, the fixtures are beginning to pile up and Liverpool will play their first mid-week Premier League match of the season against Everton on Wednesday evening.

While Reds manager Jürgen Klopp says there will be no new players returning from injury available to him in that match, those currently sidelined are mostly close to returning and there are at least no new issues to worry about.

“Everybody came through well from Saturday,” Klopp said at his pre-match press conference. “The other boys are getting closer. Joe [Gomez] is in a really good moment. He is doing really well and doing stuff outside.

“Hopefully next week he can train. I hope the same for Naby [Keïta], pretty much, that he will be training next week, but there’s no news—and on Curtis [Jones] we have to wait and Bobby [Firmino] is a couple of weeks away.”

Everton and Wolves on the weekend, then, are likely to come too soon for the injured players but all but Firmino could conceivably be back in action in time for Steven Gerrard and Aston Villa’s visit to Anfield on the 11th.

Before then there is also the final group stage game in the Champions League against AC Milan, but Liverpool having secured first place in their group after just four games means there will be little urgency surrounding it.