Henderson: “We’re Very Pleased” With Southampton Result

Liverpool have had a few excellent performances in the last few weeks, and this weekend’s 4-0 victory against Southampton was no different. With goals from Jota, Thiago, and van Dijk, and excellent defensive performances from everyone (especially Alisson), there’s a lot to be proud about. For Jordan Henderson, it’s less a case of pride, however, and more a case of consistency.

“The overall performance, a clean sheet is important, four goals, always nice,” Henderson told the club’s website after the match. “Overall, very pleased. We started the game well, got the early goal, which helped, and then went on from there and scored a few more. So overall, I think we’ve got to be very pleased.”

“The performance level has been really high over the last few games, defending as a team properly, a threat going forward, some good football at times. So overall, we’re in a good moment but we need to continue that. I know how quickly football can change, so you’ve got to keep that momentum going, keep that consistency going and we’ve got a big game next as well, so that’s important.”

The winning streak has been good, but it comes on the heels of a loss to West Ham and a draw against Brighton. The team will be looking to avoid a repeat of those two games this Wednesday when they take on Everton in the Merseyside derby.

“The derby is always intense away at Goodison,” Henderson added. “It’ll be a tough game and anything can happen in a derby. So we’ve just got to be ready as we always are, give absolutely everything and keep the consistency going, the performance level. If we do that then we’re going to have a good chance of winning.”