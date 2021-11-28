Thiago Alcantara: It’s Special to Score at this Stadium

Born in Italy to Brazilian parents, and spending his career at Barcelona and Bayern Munich before coming to Liverpool Football Club makes Thiago Alcantara some sort of unofficial football royalty. Add to that his skills and versatility, and a kind yet driven attitude, and you have the makings of a legend. But a low key one, the sort that Jurgen Klopp would love to bring in to his collective, a hardworking bunch who give their 200% for the team.

And Thiago seemingly understands the importance of being at Liverpool.

“It’s special to score at this stadium but I am even more pleased with the win”, he told liverpoolfc.com after yesterday’s delightful 4-0 win against a very determined Southampton.

“We are pretty happy with our performance most of the first half and [in the] second.

“First half was a great game. We concede a bit but we also created a lot of chances, we create good football and at the end we got the result [in the] first half.

“Second one, for sure we were playing with the time, with the result and also knowing that in three days you have another game, so it’s a mix of feelings that you don’t have to have. You just have to be focused on this game and stay hungry the whole game.”

Coming up this week is the game against Everton - the derby that caused season-ending injuries to Liverpool last season. But it doesn’t seem to be getting inside the squad’s heads.

“It’s a derby, it’s always special. We have to have in our mind it’s another Premier League game that we have to give [our] all. It’s our mindset”, said Thiago.

“It doesn’t matter, it’s a derby for the crowd. For us, it’s just a game that we have to play now away.

“It’s the moment of the season that we were waiting for, to play every three days, have less training for sure.

“But we want to play football. It doesn’t matter if it’s in one, two, three days, we just want to play football.”