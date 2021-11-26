Kostas Tsimikas Enjoys His ‘Healthy Competition’ with Andy Robertson

Kostas Tsimikas calls himself the “Greek Scouser” in every social media post. Just wanted to open with that cool and adorable factoid.

Anyway, he has started eight games this season and has put on some solid performances that are building the manager’s trust in him. Trust which was hard to come by, considering you’re playing understudy to one of the best left-backs currently in the world, our favourite Scotsman Andrew Robertson. And Tsimikas is enjoying the match-up.

“Me and Andy work a lot in training”, he said, speaking to liverpoolfc.com.

“We give absolutely everything to play in the team. In my opinion, it’s very, very healthy; we help each other, we are very close to each other, if someone wants something he asks the other.

“Always we try to find the best for the team and we work for that. And I’m happy because I have this player next to me and this competition is very healthy.”

Despite having already qualified for the next round of the Champions League, the team still tried to put in a strong effort against Porto, he said.

“We always play for a result. It was a very good game, we won, we achieved what we wanted from the start and we are very happy for that. We want this momentum – to work on it, to keep going, to keep working hard and to win the games.”

And their winning ways must continue in the Premier League, despite a short recovery time.

“Every game in the Premier League is very tough. Southampton are a very good team, they defend all together, they run like crazy – a very physical team.

“But we have to stick to our plan to play good football and to win this game, as always, and to achieve our goals.”