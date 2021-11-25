Tyler Morton Reacts to Champions League Debut for Liverpool

Amongst the young Liverpool players in the fringes of the first team to start the 2021-22 season, few likely would have picked midfielder Tyler Morton to establish himself as the standout with the best chance of earning regular minutes.

Following a pair of strong League Cup showings, though, that’s exactly what he’s become, with a Premier League debut off the bench against Arsenal on the weekend followed up by a European debut as one of the starters against FC Porto.

“I loved every minute of it,” the 19-year-old said following Wednesday’s 2-0 victory. “Especially walking out and looking up and seeing everyone. And clapping the fans at the end. That’s what I’m here for and that’s where I’m striving to be.”

Having earned 230 minutes so far this season, Morton might not quite be in line for regular league starts but he’ll be expected to get the nod in the final Champions League match against AC Milan and the League Cup against Leicester City.

If he impresses in those games, then, anything is possible with Liverpool heading into an exceptionally busy holiday period and then set to lose three players including midfielder Naby Keïta to the Africa Cup of Nations in January.

“To get applause at the end off all the fans, that’s what I want and that’s why I want to play for this club,” the Wirral-born holding midfielder added. “I’ll just take it as it is. If I’m playing, if I’m not playing, I’ll always keep a smile on my face.

“That’s how I am, it’s how I have to act, it’s me as a person. But the more opportunities the better, and hopefully more come soon. I’m just really happy with the opportunity that I’ve been given.”