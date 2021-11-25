Klopp Clarifies AFCON Remark

Speaking to the press after Liverpool FC’s 2-0 victory over Porto, manager Jürgen Klopp clarified his comments from the weekend about the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

“I didn’t call it a ‘little continent.” “What I meant was, I said there’s no international break until March - a little tournament in January.” “I just meant it’s ironic. A big one - we lose our best players for the tournament.” “I am not a native speaker but if you want to misunderstand me, it was not my intention. You made something more of it. That is not too cool.”

If you missed the commotion online (mostly on the shouty bird app), Klopp got into some heat after some particularly disingenous commentators deliberately misconstrued the comment as a slight towards Africa and its showpiece tournament. It was pretty clear he was just having a good-natured dig at his own predictment after a reporter had asked him how he feels about having no international football until March.

That was rather obvious, given how Liverpool’s potential AFCON woes have been the subject of much speculation even before the season started. It makes even less sense given Klopp’s vocal history of recognising how important it is to his players to represent their countries.

Anyhoo... now that Klopp has clarified his comments, Liverpool are still set to lose Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita when the African Cup of Nations gets underway in January.