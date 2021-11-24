Harvey Elliott Wins Honour at North West Football Awards

Harvey Elliott won an award! The young midfielder won the Rising Star of The Year honour at this year’s North West Football Awards and proudly posted about it on his socials. Here is the lad, beaming for the camera.

It’s been a while since we saw Harvey play. But thankfully, it seems like the folks at the North West Football Awards haven’t forgotten! His exploits on loan at Blackburn earned him the award, pipping his Liverpool FC teammates Curtis Jones and Sepp van den Berg. He shared a quick thank you to Blackburn Rovers, expressing his gratitude:

“This is just a quick message to say thank you for naming me the Athletic Rising Star of the Season. Thank you so much for all the votes, me and my family all appreciate it.” “I also want to say a big thank you to Blackburn, the players, the staff and all the fans for making me feel so welcome and allowing me to do what I do best.” “I just want to say a massive thanks to them. I’ll see you all soon.”

Well deserved, and with Harv sighted jogging last week, perhaps a return to full training with the first team isn’t as far off as we think it is. With the quality and maturity of his performances before his season was sadly disrupted, Elliott’s return sure is a tantalising thought. Here’s hoping for a smooth finish to Harvey’s rehabilitation!