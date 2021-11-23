Klopp Encouraged By Positive Minamino Performance

An unfortunate injury to Diogo Jota forced manager Jurgen Klopp’s hand on Saturday against Arsenal in the 77th minute. Takumi Minamino made his way onto the pitch, and it was only moments later that he scored Liverpool’s fourth and final goal.

Minamino also scored in both League Cup matches he’d played in. While he has found it difficult to get minutes due to the talented players ahead of him in the lineup, when he does get a chance, he always impresses.

“You can’t imagine how happy I am with Taki (Minamino), He’s in an incredible moment and today he was actually our solution for four positions, I think,” Klopp said.

“Five positions actually because he could have played both eight positions and all three upfront. He’s in a really good moment and you see that. I’m pretty sure he played really well for Japan in the international games. Now he’s here and very important for us.”

Klopp is dealing with something of an injury crisis, a situation he should be familiar with after the disaster of last season. With Jota potentially another player Klopp will be without going into December, the boss is clearly relieved to have another reliable option at his disposal.

The Reds take on FC Porto at Anfield. Since they’ve already made it through to the knockout stages, it will be interesting to see if Klopp will play Minamino for the match or hold out until the weekend, should Jota still be unavailable.