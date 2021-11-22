Tyler Morton Buzzing After “Surreal” Liverpool Premier League Debut

Having impressed in a pair of League Cup appearances this season, 19-year-old midfielder Tyler Morton was given his Premier League debut by Jürgen Klopp as a second half substitute against Arsenal over the weekend.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the Wirral-born academy product is still buzzing following his third appearance of the season and the one that marked his league debut.

“As you can see on my face, I can’t wipe the smile off it,” Morton said when asked about “It’s a different feeling to any other feeling, especially your boyhood club. Being a fan all my life and now stepping on the pitch, it felt surreal.”

Having now made his first league appearance after two run-outs in the League Cup, Morton is likely to get other chances in the coming weeks given the Reds have already secured advancement to the Champions League knockout rounds.

On Wednesday, they welcome FC Porto to Anfield and Morton will be expected to at least be on the bench for it. Two weeks later, the Reds pay a visit to Italy to take on AC Milan.

There will also be plenty of league games over a congested holiday period, and while Morton may still have work to do if he wants to become a lock with the first team, chances are there will be minutes in the mix for him somewhere.

“I thought it went well,” he added of his debut. “I came on, I tried to control the game a bit. [Jürgen Klopp] told me to control the game, calm it down a bit, get everyone on the ball, get playing, show what I’ve got.

“I think that’s what I did a little bit. I feel like I’ve got plenty more to come and hopefully I can showcase that soon.”