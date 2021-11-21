Trent Alexander-Arnold: We Broke Them Down in the End

Trent Alexander-Arnold put in a Man of the Match performance against Arsenal, in Liverpool’s 4-0 victory yesterday. And it was a much needed confidence boost after the loss against West Ham.

“We bounced back today in the best way we could”, he said.

“A clean sheet, four goals – we can’t ask for much more from the lads. A very good performance. They came with two banks of four, tough to break down in the first half, very difficult indeed. But we broke them down in the end, scored our goals and put the game to bed and seeing it out with a clean sheet, which is always good.”

The Reds started slow but steamrolled their opposition in the second half, as he highlighted.

“First half, we did have that aggression but didn’t really capitalise on it. First 15, 20 minutes of the second half was probably as good as we’ve played, pressing-wise, this season.

We completely ran all over them, they continued to play out from the back and we were all over them – they were just seeing red blurs all over the place and that’s exactly what we wanted to do. That second half was outstanding.”

His recent form has seen a slew of assists, and he is geared up for the busy festive season ahead.

“It’s always good to contribute for the team and I try to pick up positions to hurt the opposition, try to contribute as much as I can. Score, create goals – that’s kind of what my game is based on and I’ve been able to do it again twice today, obviously one with the set-piece and then near the end as well.

So, I’m happy with that. I just need to keep up that form hopefully going into this tough run of fixtures.”