Klopp Confirms Jota Knee Injury: “Hopefully It’s Nothing Serious”

Liverpool were dominant in their 4-0 victory over Arsenal at Anfield last night. They were rarely threatened while creating enough chances that the Gunners got off lightly conceding only four times.

The single negative from the performance came when Diogo Jota crashed into Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale in the 58th minute. The forward lunged for a ball that he played just a tad too far ahead of him, but he wasn’t able to get to it before the keeper. The collision looked painful for both players, but Jota seems to have gotten the worst of it.

The 24-year-old managed to carry on for another 15 minutes after receiving treatment, but Jürgen Klopp confirmed in his post-match press conference that the Portuguese attacker is dealing with a knee injury that will need to be assessed.

“The situation is not easy and Diogo went off and he got a proper knock against his knee.

“They went knee to knee I think and we have to see how quickly that develops, in the right direction hopefully. Hopefully, it’s nothing serious. It would be very important.”

The fact that he continued playing after the collision seems to suggest the injury isn’t too terribly serious, but it still wouldn’t be a surprise to see Jota miss a match or two. Anything more than a small knock could prove to be very worrying for the Reds as it would leave Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mané, and Takumi Minamino as the only fit senior forwards.