Jürgen Klopp Impressed With Harvey Elliott’s Persistence During Recovery

Harvey Elliott’s injury early in the season was a blow to the young player, but also the team, who had just begun to reap the benefits of his impressive performances. Now Elliott has thrown himself into his rehabilitation in an effort to regain fitness this season.

Manager Jürgen Klopp approves of the 18-year-old’s persistence and positive attitude throughout his ordeal.

Elliott took part in his first running session since the injury on Monday. Speaking about that in the matchday programme, Klopp praised the young Red.

“An individual who is showing incredible personal resilience in this moment is Harvey Elliott. It filled my heart with joy to see him running on the pitches,” Klopp said.

“Yes, he is still in a very early stage of his recovery and it’s important to keep expectation around his return realistic. He is still a long way off being able to train fully with the team, let alone play in a game. But his progress is positive and it’s more about how he has responded and how he has attacked his rehab. It’s a perfect example of how you should react when facing a setback.”

There’s no timeframe for Elliott’s return to the team, but since he’s still so young, they will be very careful with his recovery to avoid him making a one-time injury a recurring one. At 18-years-old and with his strong work ethic, Elliott has every chance to continue where he left off in his development once he bounces back from this setback.