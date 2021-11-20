Arteta: “Going To Anfield Is Always A Test”

One of the major reasons that Liverpool FC have been so successful since Jürgen Klopp became manager in 2015 is their imperious form at home. Klopp has helped restore Anfield to its former reputation as one of the toughest stadiums in football for the away team to earn a win.

Ahead of Arsenal’s trip to face Liverpool tomorrow, Mikel Arteta spoke about what it’s like to play at Anfield as a visitor.

“It is always a test, it is a fascinating stadium to play football in,” Arteta said in his pre-match press conference. “You have to be at your best, and raise the level to your maximum standards, emotionally, physically, tactically, because if you don’t you will be exposed.

“Going to Anfield is always a test, but if you are able to do that, there are not many grounds as good as there to feel that you are a proper footballer.”

The Spanish manager also addressed how it’s tough to assess an opponent like Liverpool based solely on their recent results because, thanks to the job Klopp has done since he took over as LFC manager, their entire body of work has been impressive for an extended period of time.

“It is difficult to judge just on this season because what they have done in recent years, I think Jurgen and his staff have managed to bring the club to the best moments in their history and to sustain it, which is the hardest thing to do.

“So they have transformed the energy around the place; I think the cohesion and energy they have created in the stadium is something special, and Jurgen has done that at other clubs he has been at so it’s a talent he has. He has built from there and obviously been extremely successful.”