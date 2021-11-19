Jurgen Klopp Praises Arsenal’s ‘Young and Exciting Players’

Ahead of this weekend’s clash with Arsenal, Jurgen Klopp commented on the renewed force that the opposition squad have displayed in their recent games. Speaking to liverpoolfc.com, he spoke about Mikel Arteta’s eight straight games without a loss, fitness updates on Harvey Elliott, and the congested festive season.

On Arsenal’s current form:

“You can see they brought a few new faces in; some found, obviously, their striking feet back. And apart from that, young and exciting players as well with [Emile] Smith Rowe and [Bukayo] Saka and all these kinds of things. “So, it’s a completely different team, obviously, to the beginning of the season. But the good thing is they didn’t play us yet. So, yes, eight games unbeaten but they come to Anfield and obviously we are not overly happy with the last game we played. “We have to put a few things right and the best place to do that is in a home game.”

On Harvey Elliott’s fitness:

“Harvey [Elliott] as well is in a really good place. We cannot rush that but I was really surprised when I saw him running and it looks completely normal, which is a good sign. He is completely without pain and stuff like this, now he can really make the next steps. “So maybe he not, but all the rest will come back, which is very helpful because we will not get through that without any kind of injuries. It was always the same in this period: you have to get through this, you have to collect points like mad, you have to grind results out, dig deep, fight hard, all these kinds of things. Because it’s too tough to play a little bit of football and try to get a result. You have to be really at your best.”

On the congested fixture list up ahead: