Arsenal Receive Aubameyang Injury Boost Ahead of Liverpool Match

International breaks always seem to end with Liverpool fans waiting nervously on injury news, and it’s fair to say the final set of national team fixtures before 2021 ends has been no different.

Despite an injury scare, Sadio Mané is in full team training while Jordan Henderson remains a possibility for weekend, rumours swirl of Diogo Jota being set to undergo scans, and Curtis Jones and Naby Keïta are likely to be unavailable.

It’s not as though Liverpool are the only club dealing with injury concerns being compounded by international duty, though. Opponents Arsenal similarly have question marks this week.

Key among them is Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who missed Gabon’s World Cup qualifying match against Egypt on Tuesday, leading to a panic amongst Arsenal fans that their star forward could miss Saturday’s trip to Anfield.

However, the latest news is that Aubameyang’s absence was pre-planned and that the player is now back in London and training normally with his club teammates.

Liverpool fans will now wait and hope for similarly good news for some of the Reds’ fitness question marks ahead of a match that could see Arsenal—currently two points behind them—leapfrog them in the table if things go badly.