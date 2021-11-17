Curtis Jones Out Until December

Liverpool FC have issued an update on Curtis Jones’ injury status as he continues his recovery from an eye injury sustained via an accidental collision in training. Jones missed the Reds’ fixtures with Atletico Madrid and West Ham United.

Club doctor Jim Moxon had this to say to Liverpool FC’s official website:

“It’s a freak injury and very unlucky, but the important thing to emphasise is there is no lasting damage and his vision won’t be impacted beyond the recovery period.” “However, the nature of the issue means caution is important; we need to allow it time to heal and we can’t rush it, therefore it won’t be a speedy return. It needs to mend before we are able to reintroduce Curtis to full training, but there are things he can do in the meantime to maintain fitness.” “We can’t put a specific timescale on a return beyond it will be a number of weeks from now as it heals naturally, so it’s not one we will risk and patience is a virtue with this specific recovery.”

The earliest Jones can now return to training is December. Here’s wishing Curtis the best in his recovery.