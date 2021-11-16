Sadio Mané and Jordan Henderson in Training Ahead of Arsenal Match

When Sadio Mané was taken off by Senegal during the international break with an apparent rib injury, some feared the worst. However, after returning to Liverpool and being checked out by team doctors the star winger was back in team training today.

Also spotted training were Jordan Henderson and James Milner, though the English duo only trained on their own—alongside Harvey Elliott, who continues his recovery from ankle surgery—and didn’t participate in drills with teammates as Mané did.

News is less positive perhaps for Naby Keïta and Curtis Jones, who weren’t seen at the AXA Training Centre on Tuesday and can likely be ruled out for the weekend’s Premier League match against Arsenal when Mikel Arteta’s Gunners head to Anfield.

Liverpool will be looking to bounce back after a loss to West Ham before the international break, and the Reds have only taken one point from their last two league games. They will need to do better against Arsenal to keep pace at the top of the table.

Meanwhile, after a difficult start to the campaign, Arsenal have managed to slowly claw their way back up to fifth place in the league and are just two points back of the Reds—currently in fourth and six points adrift of leaders Chelsea.