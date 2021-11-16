Liverpool Face Robertson Injury Scare

The injury hits keep on coming for Liverpool over this interminable November international break. The most recent entry into the club is Scotland captain Andy Robertson. Robertson was playing in his team’s 2-0 victory against Denmark when he limped off of the pitch, appearing to hold his hamstring.

This is extremely worrying for Liverpool, who have been plagued by injuries as they head into the busiest part of the season. It’s unknown if Robertson’s injury will require weeks out of commission, or if it’s only a scare.

Should he be unable to play, Klopp has Greek defender Kostas Tsimikas to take his place.

As the players return to Merseyside from their international endeavors, Klopp and his team will have several players to assess in advance of Liverpool’s game against Arsenal. Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mane also returned home early from international duty to be looked at by Liverpool’s medical staff.

Robertson’s hard work was not in vain. Scotland’s win against Denmark meant that they secured home field advantage in the final, World Cup qualifying match which will take place in March 2022.