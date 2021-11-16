Liverpool Loan Watch: Jaros Player Of The Year, Woodburn And Glatzel On The Mark

With much of the Liverpool squad away with their national teams during yet another international break, it seems like a good time to check in on some of the Liverpool’s loanees. We’ve already seen that Rhys Williams is having a difficult time getting on the field for Swansea, and will likely be returning home in January.

In happier news, Vitezslav Jaros, who has been on loan with St Patrick’s Athletic in the Irish Premier Division since last January, was a huge part of St Patrick’s second place finish for the 2021 season. The 20 year old goalkeeper made 33 starts and earning 10 clean sheets, and was awarded the Senior Player of the Year award for his efforts.

!



Congratulations to goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros who has won the 2021 Patron Saints Player Of The Year!



The 20-year-old has kept 10 clean sheets in 33 starts on loan from @LFC #StPatsFC #Saints2021 ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/oO0IZdtb6s — St Patrick's Athletic FC (@stpatsfc) November 12, 2021

Sepp van den Berg has also been a regular for his loan squad, Preston North End. The 19 year old defender has started 16 games in the EFL Championship, as well as 3 more cup matches (including against Liverpool). Most of his time has come as a right wing back in a 3-5-2. His Preston side is currently in 17th place out of 24.

Another Liverpool defender (technically), Ben Davies, has missed the last couple of games for Sheffield United through illness and injury. Prior to that Davies started the previous eight games in a row in the center of defense for the Blades, who currently sit in 18th place a season removed from getting relegated from the Premier League. Despite playing well when fit, Davies is reportedly not expected to be signed to a permanent deal by Sheffield United at the end of the season.

Elsewhere in the Championship, Shey Ojo is getting inconsistent minutes with 9th place Millwall. The winger had a string of starts early in the season, but has played the full 90 only once. More recently, he has been on the bench. He has two assists for the season in 586 minutes.

Paul Glatzel, playing for League Two Tranmere Rovers, had a huge game against Oldham Athletic in the EFL Trophy competition. The young striker had a hand in all three of his team’s goals in a come from behind win after going two by two. Glatzel opened the scoring with a scrappy header from close range, then turned provider with a good cross after a great run down the right wing. He scored the game winner with a strong near post strike from a tight angle.

Also playing in League Two, Jake Cain has had off and on playing time for Newport County. The 20 year old midfielder started consecutive games against Bristol and Stevenge before coming off the bench against Hartlepool United. Cain had an assist for the opening goal in a 3-1 win over Bristol, playing the full 90, and then got another complete match in a 5-0 win over Stevenge. He was brought off the bench in his team’s latest match against Hartlepool United. Newport County sit in 6th place in League Two.

Ben Woodburn, somehow just 22 years old, has hit a recent run of form with Hearts in the Scottish Premier League, especially against teams from Dundee. He scored two goals in a 5-2 win over Dundee United. His second goal was a sensational volleyed dink to the far post. He also provided an assist against Dundee FC a couple of weeks prior. Hearts are sitting third in the SPL table, just two points behind Celtic.