Harvey Elliott Takes Next Step in Injury Recovery

Harvey Elliott’s road to recovering from an ankle injury suffered against Leeds United earlier in the season has seen the young midfielder working hard in the gym and pool as he targets a potential return to action in the new year.

Now, the 18-year-old talent has taken another step forward, returning to running at the Reds’ outdoor training centre, showing he is now able to put significant weight and pressure on the ankle two months after he underwent surgery.

In the short term it doesn’t solve Liverpool’s midfield injury worries, with all of Jordan Henderson, Naby Keïta, James Milner, and Curtis Jones not ruled out but question marks for this weekend’s league game against Arsenal.

Still, it’s very much good news for the player in particular as he continues his recovery, suggesting that hopes Elliott might still have a significant role to play for the Reds this season remain both reasonable and achievable.

Before his injury, Elliott appeared to have taken a major step forward and established himself as one of the first choice midfielder’s for Jürgen Klopp, starting in three of the Reds’ first four games in the 2021-22 season.