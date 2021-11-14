Jordan Henderson Returns to Liverpool for Injury Assessment

Just two days ago, Jordan Henderson was flying high after scoring a goal and assisting another in England’s 5-0 World Cup Qualifying win over Albania. Now, the midfielder has withdrawn from his national team squad and is heading back to Liverpool for assessment of an undisclosed injury, according to England Football.

Liverpool’s captain played the full 90 minutes in England’s victory, and it did not appear that Henderson was injured during the match. England did not give any specifics on when or how the injury occurred, what kind of injury it was, or the severity.

Liverpool will be hoping it’s just a minor knock and Henderson was sent home purely as a precaution given the glut of injuries in their midfield recently. Harvey Elliott, James Milner, Naby Keïta, and Curtis Jones all missed Liverpool’s loss to West Ham last weekend, and Thiago Alcântara and Fabinho have only recently returned from injuries of their own.

This is the second injury scare of this international break for Liverpool after Sadio Mané limped off during Senegal’s 1-1 draw with Togo on Thursday. Fortunately, it sounds like Mané was taken off as a precaution, and the injury isn’t believed to be serious.

Hopefully, it will be a similar situation for Henderson. Liverpool really can’t afford to be without their captain right now.