Pundit Calls for Liverpool Left Back Rotation

Kostas Tsimikas may look like he suffers from a severe case of insomnia, but that doesn’t stop him from looking full of energy and potential every time he steps onto a football pitch.

The Greek defender’s performances so far this season have been so impressive that many are calling for the 25-year-old to take over starting duties from Andrew Robertson, the man who has been widely considered the best left-back in the world for several years.

Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor isn’t going so far as calling for Tsimikas to supplant the Scotsman as the starter, but he does think Liverpool should take advantage of their embarrassment of riches on the left side of their defense by increasing their rotation of the two.

“I wouldn’t drop Robertson,” Agbonlahor told Football Insider. “He’s got major credit in the bank, he’s been outstanding for that football club.

“Sometimes, it’s squad rotation. If you see somebody is having a hard time, like Robertson, then maybe you can bring in Tsimikas. It doesn’t have to be dropped, he can just be rested. I’ve got no problem with Robertson having a game off and a little breather because Tsimikas can do a job as well.

“We’ve seen at other teams like Man City and Chelsea. It’s Ben Chilwell one week and Marcos Alonso plays the next week. It’s a mixture of players playing.”

With Robertson not quite living up to the lofty standards he’s created for himself so far this season, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Tsimikas carve out a more regular role for himself than he already has going forward.

Robertson’s performances have been somewhat disappointing of late. His struggles with holding the defensive line have become hard to miss, and he isn’t contributing in the attacking third as he has in the past.

Tsimikas, on the other hand, has done well defensively and displayed a penchant for creating chances with dangerous balls into the opposition's 18 penalty area. His ability to deliver high-quality crosses and his tireless work rate have helped him fit seamlessly into the system that Robertson has long thrived in.

While the calls for Tsimikas to replace Robertson as the first choice left-back may be premature, there is no question that he deserves a larger role. Based on current form and trends, there isn’t much separating the two, and if these trends continue, it will be increasingly difficult to keep Tsimikas out of the lineup.