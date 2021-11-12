Magic Mo: Mohamed Salah Wins Player and Goal of the Month Awards

Mohamed Salah has been named the Premier League Player of the Month for October 2021. In doing so, he beat Ben Chilwell, Maxwell Cornet, Phil Foden, Valentino Livramento, Aaron Ramsdale, Declan Rice and Youri Tielemans who were also shortlisted.

Surprisingly this is the first time this season that he is winning this award, despite being on a ridiculously good streak of form from the start of the season. He scored four goals in five games in October, and also provided three assists.

In the now famous Northwest Derby against Manchester United, where Liverpool thrashed hem 5-0 (lol still feels so good to say), he became the only player to ever score a hat-trick at Old Trafford against them.

One of his goals in the game against Manchester City was also voted the Premier League Goal of the Month for October - an incredible solo effort.

His efforts greatly helped Liverpool along as the only team unbeaten in the league, until last weekend’s game against West Ham, where the squad could not secure a win.