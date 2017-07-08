Danny Ings, in the running for Liverpool’s unluckiest player award, has had some good news to share. Pictures released by the official website show him in light training with the team to begin the pre-season.

Ings has missed the majority of the last two seasons -- his first with the club — due to knee injuries. On October 15th, 2015, his first training session with new manager Jürgen Klopp, Ings tore his ACL and was declared unfit for the remainder of the season. This was a particularly harsh blow for player and club because Ings had been one of the bright spots in an otherwise dismal start to that season.

After a long spell on the sidelines and then a stint with the reserves to gain fitness, Ings rejoined the first team only to injure his other knee in a League Cup match almost exactly one year later. He was again ruled out for nine months due to the delicate nature of knee injuries.

But he’s back! ...Sort of. Ings has been working all summer to get fit and ready for the pre-season. And now that his teammates have returned to Melwood, the England international has been deemed able to join them for running exercises on his way to full training.

Many Liverpool fans are eager to see what Klopp can do with Ings for a sustained amount of time. Hopefully this will be the season when we finally find out.