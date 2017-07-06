Premier League Confirm Updated Liverpool Fixture List

The Premier League have today updated the fixture list through to the October international break, and five of Liverpool’s seven matches have been effected by the changes, starting with the opener against Watford that will now kick off the first Saturday of league action from the 12:30PM BST time slot.

Despite being bumped up to first on Saturday, this season’s Premier League opener will be Arsenal hosting Leicester City on Friday, August 12th. As yet, Liverpool have no been given any Friday kickoffs, and their involvement in the Champions League could rule any such dates out this season.

After that first match against Watford on the 12th, Liverpool’s game against Arsenal in week three has been changed to a Sunday 4PM kickoff. In week four, their match against Manchester City remains on Saturday but will be in the 2:30PM time slot. In week six, they visit Leicester with a 5:30PM Saturday kickoff. And finally win week seven, they travel to Newcastle on Sunday, October 1st with a 4:30PM kickoff.

The only unchanged matches in the opening seven weeks are against Crystal Palace in week two and Burnley in week five, with both games remaining Saturday 3PM kickoffs that will mean no broadcast options for fans in England.

The Schedule

August

Sat 12 - Watford (A) - 12:30PM BST

Sat 19 - Crystal Palace (H) - 3:00PM BST

Sun 27 - Arsenal (H) - 4:00PM BST

September

Sat 9 - Manchester City (A) - 12:30PM BST

Sat 16 - Burnley (H) - 3:00PM BST

Sat 23 - Leicester City (A) - 5:30PM BST

October

Sun 1 - Newcastle United (A) - 4:30PM BST