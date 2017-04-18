This time last year, the rumour mongers were dropping names of potential goalkeepers left and right and Simon Mignolet's Liverpool career looked all but over. When Loris Karius arrived at the end of the season, it seemed to serve as a final and convincing confirmation of that fact.

The Belgian stuck around, though. He took his demotion to the bench and worked on the training pitch and waited for his chance. Now, having taken it in convincing fashion, it's starting to look as though the club could well head into next season with Mginolet number one between the sticks.

"He's done enough to start next season as Liverpool's goalkeeper," was John Aldridge's take on it today, with the Liverpool legend setting out that Mignolet has done enough to convince him at least that he should be the man in goal for Liverpool at the start of the 2017-18 season.

"The save [he] made late on was brilliant. He did the right things in the box, too. One or two he might have caught but he took no chances, he got his hands on it, and got them away. I think he's probably been our best player in the last two weeks."

If the rumblings are right and Jürgen Klopp really is happy to head into next season with Mignolet pencilled in as his number one shot stopper and Loris Karius backing him up, it will be a rather unexpected outcome. One few would have guessed at a year ago.

Still, with Liverpool looking favourites now to make the top four and return to the Champions League, it appears increasingly likely that they will do so with Simon Mignolet starting for them in goal—though regular European football could mean both ‘keepers will get minutes next season.

"His shot-stopping is brilliant," Aldridge added. "His kicking is better now and his box work is better. He might lack a little bit of belief in his own ability but he knows he has to get better and of late you can't fault him."