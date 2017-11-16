Jurgen Klopp Released From Hospital

Of all the people at the club we expected to end up in the hospital during international break, Jurgen Klopp was fairly low on that list. However, the Liverpool boss admitted himself to the hospital after falling ill to an as-of-yet unknown malady.

Whatever the medical issue, Kloppo is out of the hospital, and presumably preparing along with the rest of the coaching staff for Saturday’s return to Premier League action against Southampton. Although he has been released, he is expected to make follow-up appointments in the coming days.

It seems unlikely at this point that the German manager will be forced to miss the upcoming match, but if he did it would not be the first time this has happened as the Liverpool manger. He missed last year’s 2-2 draw to Sunderland after coming down with appendicitis. Apparently staring hatefully at his appendix in the mirror was not enough to resolve the issue, and professional treatment was needed.

On that occasion, the backroom staff of Pep Lijnders, Peter Krawietz and Zeljko Buvac were left to manage the team in his absence. The home draw to a relegation team was a nice touch to keep things ticking over normally until the boss returned.

Hopefully the illness was not too serious, and the boss is back to his lovable, huggable self.