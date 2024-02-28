Liverpool vs. Southampton: FA Cup Live Match Coverage & How to Watch

LIVERPOOL VS SOUTHAMPTON

| Wednesday, February 28th |

League Cup Final | Anfield

8:00PM BST/3:00PM EST

Assuming an injury-hit Liverpool side have any players left after playing 120 minutes of football on Sunday in their League Cup triumph over Chelsea at Wembley, Jürgen Klopp’s defiant Reds will seek to keep hopes for another piece of silverware alive when they take on Championship promotion hopefuls Southampton in the Fifth Round of the FA Cup.

PREVIEW & HOW TO WATCH

Full Match Preview: Liverpool vs. Southampton

Television & Streaming: ITV 1 (UK); ESPN+ (USA); Paramout+ (Australia); Sportsnet World (Canada); Sony Ten 2 (India); Astro SuperSport 4 (Malaysia); SuperSport Maximo 3 (Nigeria); 112 mio Sports 2 (Singapore); SuperSport Maximo 3 (South Africa); other listings at LiveSoccerTV

Online Radio: LFCTV GO

LIVERPOOL

Teamsheets will be released one hour prior to kickoff

SOUTHAMPTON

Teamsheets will be released one hour prior to kickoff

