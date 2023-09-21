 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

LASK 1, Liverpool 3: Man of the Match

With an ultimately convincing 3-1 win in the books, we want you to help us choose Liverpool’s man of the match.

By Noel Chomyn
LASK v Liverpool FC: Group E - UEFA Europa League 2023/24 Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

A mixed bag first half saw a changed Liverpool side down a goal despite outplaying their opponents but a strong second half secured the win with Ryan Gravenberch and Luis Diaz dangerous throughout, Stefan Bajcetic the standout amongst the included youngsters, Virgil van Dijk a steady presence, and Mo Salah coming on late to be, well, Mo Salah.

Now let us know how you saw it. We’ve narrowed down the options to a few of the players we thought had the best performances for the Reds, now make your choice and vote for who you think should be the Man of the Match—or take to the comments to let us know that we got it wrong by not even including the real man of the match in the options.

And as always, a reminder that for anyone visiting on Apple News or Google AMP and looking to cast a vote who can’t see the poll, you can make it visible by navigating to the front page of The Liverpool Offside and loading the full version of the story from there.

Poll

Liverpool’s Man of the Match at LASK

view results
  • 0%
    Luis Diaz
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Ryan Gravenberch
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Virgil van Dijk
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Stefan Bajcetic
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Mohamed Salah
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

