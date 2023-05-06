Premier League 2022-23 Match Coverage: Liverpool vs. Brentford

Liverpool play their third home game in a row looking their sixth win in a row, a result that could see them claw their way to within a single point of Manchester United in fourth place—albeit with United having two games in hand at that point and set to take on West Ham on Sunday. Still, while that and that there are just four games left to play for the Reds including tomorrow’s fixture against Brentford all adds up to their top four dreams still being very much the longest of long shots, the longest of long shots is still a shot.

For Brentford on the other hand, the Bees sit comfortably ninth, mathematically safe from relegation to the one side and with a slim hope of reaching seventh and with it qualifying for the Conference league to the other. A win here could, depending on results elsewhere, drag Thomas Frank’s side to within a point of both Aston Villa and Tottenham. Whatever happens, stick with The Liverpool Offside for full coverage of Saturday’s match.