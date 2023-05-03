Premier League 2022-23 Match Coverage: Liverpool vs. Fulham

It’s been a ham half full kind of season for Fulham, with Marco Silva’s side heading towards a solid mid-table finish in their first year back in the Premier League and heading into the final weeks of the 2022-23 season freed up by the knowledge that anything from here on out is sweet, delicious gravy. For ham, I guess. Still, it’s been a good year relative to any expectations for the Cottagers, who currently sit tenth with 45 points.

Relative to expectations 2022-23 hasn’t gone quite as well for Jürgen Klopp’s Liverpool, who followed up last season’s quadruple challenge by stumbling down the table. Recent weeks have seen their form improve to where they’re now in the Europa League places and likely favourites to finish there, but given how little is left in the season it’s a long way from their fifth place position with 56 points to the two sides they’re chasing, Manchester United and Newcastle. To have a chance, they need three more points here. Whatever happens, stick with The Liverpool Offside for full coverage of Wednesday evening’s match.