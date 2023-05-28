Premier League 2022-23 Match Coverage: Southampton vs. Liverpool

The 2022-23 Premier League season has reached its final matchweek, and for both Liverpool and Southampton there’s nothing left to play for but pride as we say goodbye to another year of top flight football in England—and Southampton say goodbye both to their fans in their final home game of the season as well as to the Premier League after a decade and return to the Championship.

An upset today would give those fans a good memory to end on, and with Liverpool having previously struggled this season when facing the last-place side it might just be within the realm of possibility for Saints to win this one in a game that can’t change the final table position of either side. With only 24 points to show for the season to date, though, that seems a long shot.

For Liverpool meanwhile they know they will finish fifth regardless outcome here and in other matches, but it will be a chance for the travelling supporters to say goodbye to the likes of Roberto Firmino and James Milner one more time after last weekend’s Anfield closer.