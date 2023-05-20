Premier League 2022-23 Match Coverage: Liverpool vs. Aston Villa

Entropy comes for us all in the end.

The 2022-23 Premier League season is down to its penultimate match.

The final home game at Anfield.

A final match in front of the Kop as a Liverpool player for two of the most important players in the club’s modern history, Roberto Firmino and James Milner.

A final home game, too, for injury-hit could-have-been stars Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keïta.

Surely a final home game for others, as well. Other players and, probably inevitably, a few of those watching.

Such is football. The games come flying past, always another, and then the season’s over and you’re not quite sure where it’s gone.

But there’s another coming up before you know it. Then the calendar will tick over, another season will end, more goodbyes will be said even if you won’t always know that’s what they are until its too late.

Even if you won’t always have paid as much attention to the good moments you had as you should have.

Goodbye, Anfield. We’ll see you again soon if we’re lucky.