With just three games to play in the 2022-23 Premier League season, Liverpool head to King Power Stadium which has been named King Power Stadium for quite some time now but which some of us will never entirely get over being named King Power Stadium. Because really when you think of it, sponsorship or no that’s a hell of a name for a stadium. Just swaggering out and slapping a bit of King Power down on the table is, one might say, some King Shit. At least in the field of stadium naming.

It’s also the opposite of what Leicester City have looked like this season, with the once darlings of the league—with the owners every other fanbase pointed to as the ideal in the at-least-not-obviously-sportswashing category—have tumbled down into the relegation places where they currently sit 19th. They’ll need to do some King Shit at the King Power today to keep their slim hopes of survival alive, then. While Liverpool will need to do their own King Shit at the King Power to keep their similarly slim top four hopes alive. Whoever does the King Shit at the King Power today, then, stick with the Liverpool Offside for full coverage of the match.