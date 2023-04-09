Premier League 2022-23 Match Coverage: Liverpool vs. Arsenal

Liverpool are mired in the midst of a terrible, no good, very bad season that sees Jürgen Klopp’s Reds currently stuck on the outside of the top four race and far from favourites to make it back into Europe’s premier cup competition for next season. Meanwhile, just about everything has gone right for Arsenal this season as Mikel Arteta’s Gunners have clicked into gear just as Manchester City have themselves taken a step back, leading to a season that has seen Arsenal as surprise league leaders and, as the season enters its final stretch, perhaps even now favourites to win the Premier League title.

To do so, though, they may need to do something they haven’t in quite some time: play a good game and get a result against Liverpool. In theory, the Gunners this season should be clear favourites to win. In practice, Arsenal have struggled more than just about any top side in England and Europe against Klopp’s Liverpool and so despite their relative positions this season it may well be that all the pressure here is on the London title hopefuls.