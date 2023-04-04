Premier League 2022-23 Match Coverage: Chelsea vs. Liverpool

Shortly before Liverpool were scheduled to face Chelsea in September, The Blues sacked manager Thomas Tuchel. The game, postponed due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II, is finally set to be played nearly seventh months later—and again it comes just after Chelsea have sacked their manager, with Graham Potter the latest to lose the Chelsea gig in the midst of a highly disappointing season for the big-spending Blues.

Liverpool have also disappointed in 2022-23, though the expectation is that Jürgen Klopp remains in no danger and will be backed heavily to rebuild the club’s spine over the summer with most agreeing recruitment and a too-long delayed midfield refresh is the root cause of the struggles for The Reds. In the meantime, it’s eighth place Liverpool vs. Chelsea down in 11th, though with two games in hand on Tottenham in fourth there is more chance of the Reds getting into the top four race than the Blues—but to do that, they must win both of their games in hand including this one.