Premier League 2022-23 Match Coverage: Liverpool vs. Tottenham

Liverpool welcome Tottenham to Anfield with the chance for Jürgen Klopp’s Reds to leapfrog Interim Manager’s Spurs and end the matchweek in fifth place while keeping their faint top four hopes alive. For Spurs the story isn’t much different as they try to keep ahead of Liverpool and the rest of their competition for fourth spot while closing the gap on Newcastle United and Manchester United.

Having won three on the trot this is a chance for Liverpool to win four in a row in the league for just the second time this season, and that three game winning streak is already more than they've cobbled together in any other winning run. For Spurs, mid-week saw them looking vaguely competent in a 2-2 draw with Man United but there's still the lingering stink of last weekend's 6-1 drubbing at the hands of Newcastle not very far in the rearview.