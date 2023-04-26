Premier League 2022-23 Match Coverage: West Ham vs. Liverpool

The 2022-23 season hasn’t lived up to expectation for Liverpool and manager Jürgen Klopp, but they aren’t the only Premier League side to have fallen short on that front this season and as the season enters its final stretch they have a game under the lights at West Ham’s London Stadium against another side whose season hasn’t gone to plan.

While the Reds sit seventh and at least in contention for the European places even if the top four looks a long-shot, David Moyes’ Hammers are in 14th and six points off the drop after themselves challenging for the European places regularly in recent years. It’s been a sharp drop for Moyes’ side, but Premier League safety appears assured despite their position and it seems likely at the moment that the manager will be given a chance to regroup and go again next season. A win tonight, though, would certainly help—for both clubs. Whatever happens, stick with The Liverpool Offside for full coverage of the match.