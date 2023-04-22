Premier League 2022-23 Match Coverage: Liverpool vs. Nottingham Forest

Liverpool welcome Nottingham Forest to Anfield as they take on the 18th-place Tricky Trees in the 31st game of their Premier League campaign with the Reds currently sat nine points adrift in the top four race and with Champions League qualification seeming an exceptionally long shot. Still, while it’s mathematically possible there is hope. That’s only kept alive by winning, though, and they will need to continue on from Monday’s 6-0 hammering of Leeds United today in order to keep that very faint hope alive.

Meanwhile for Nottingham, any result today could conceivably lift them out of the relegation zone given they enter the matchweek level on points with Everton in 17th. On the flip side, they’re also only two points ahead of Leicester City in 19th, and for most it is Forest who remain favourites to go down this season and not the Blues side they’re currently behind on goal differential or Leeds or West Ham who are three and four points clear of them respectively. Stick with The Liverpool Offside for full coverage of today’s match.